FITCuba 2022 opening day full of relevant topics

After the opening ceremony at the Plenary Hall of the Plaza America fairgrounds in Varadero beach, a series of negotiations and the presentation of Destination Cuba will begin at the Josone Park, quite near the central venue of the meeting.

It is a recreational garden a few meters from the sea that has several establishments such as restaurants, boat rides and an exhibition of flowers and other bushes, a perfect scenery for relaxation.

On Tuesday, companies and tour operators will present the most recent proposals regarding leisure and vacation in Cuba.

Participants will discuss information about Matanzas, the province where Varadero is located, the provincial capital and the Zapata Swamp, considered by experts as the largest wetland in the Caribbean.

Those elements were provided by the delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in this territory, Ivis Fernandez.

Another lecture will be given by the vice president of marketing of the Gaviota Group, Frank Pais Oltuski.

FITCuba 2022 has brought together tour operators and travel agents from all over the world, especially those doing business with Cuba and a considerable group of executives interested in initiating tourism deals.

