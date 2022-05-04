Cuba is in new stage to approve Family Code

Cuban legal authorities are analyzing the opinions of the population on the Family Code Bill, in an event that is becoming common in the country’s legislative process.

 

As part of a popular consultation, from February 1 to April 30, nearly 80,000 meetings were held in Cuba to gather people’s opinions on the legal norm, which introduces new technical and conceptual elements regarding what is considered the fundamental cell of society.

 

The democratic exercise gives continuity to previous experiences by Cuban lawmakers, who have permanent communication channels open for citizens to express their opinions, doubts or concerns about draft laws to be approved by the Parliament.

 

Recently, officials from the National Electoral Council highlighted the participation of more than 6,500,000 people and the submission of more than 397,000 proposals, which show the people’s interest in participating in this process.

 

According to experts, the consultation not only served to gather opinions, but also allowed experts and directors who attended the meetings to clarify doubts, explain the most controversial points and deny tendentious information circulating in social networks.

 

In a follow-up meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on this issue, authorities reported that they were making progress in processing the proposals on marriage, adoption, order of surnames, parental responsibility, gestation in solidarity and discrimination in the family sphere.

 

