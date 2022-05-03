Cuba thanks world solidarity against the US blockade

22 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Cuba's FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. Photo: PL

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the world for its support in the fight against the US blockade, while speaking at the International Solidarity Meeting.

 

Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to the organizations attending the meeting in this capital for the organization of days against the blockade, declarations, marches, donations and support caravans.

 

With their struggle they encourage the creative resistance of the Cuban people in the midst of enormous difficulties, the head of diplomacy said during the opening of the closing session of the meeting, which was attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

 

In his words, Rodriguez recalled that Cuba supported the fight against Covid-19 in the world with 58 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent and vaccines of national production have been used in a dozen countries, in addition to being offered to the Caribbean nations.

 

He reaffirmed the solidarity with the revolutions of Venezuela and Nicaragua, the support to Argentina’s right to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, to the struggle for the independence of Puerto Rico and to the claims of the Caribbean nations for reparations for the horrors of slavery.

 

The Chancellor expressed solidarity with the Palestinian, Syrian and Saharawi peoples and encouraged a solution through dialogue in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

 

pgh/arm/mgt/jfs

lgl/Prensa Latina

 

