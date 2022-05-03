Cuba highlights cooperation with Egypt and advocates greater ties

Cuban Ambassador to Egypt, Tania Aguiar, highlighted the points in common points between the two countries and advocated for greater bilateral cooperation in various areas, including health, culture, and sports.

We live in a rapidly and dramatically changing world. In these circumstances, South-South cooperation can be a critical factor in advancing the development of our nations, the diplomat said in an interview with the Egyptian Mail newspaper.

Among the sectors she cited were biotechnology, the drug industry, and public health in general.

Cuba has an internationally recognized reputation in research and development of medicines, many of which are unique in the world, she said.

As an example, she cited Heberprot-P, which cures diabetic foot ulcers, and the only therapeutic vaccine against a type of lung cancer.

To face the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba created five vaccine candidates, three of which have already been authorized for emergency use with excellent results, the diplomat added.

The ambassador considered that sports is another area to be explored since the Caribbean nation is recognized as a world power in several disciplines.

Our country has the only internationally certified anti-doping laboratory in Latin America, and this could be of great importance for Egyptian athletes, she stressed.

As an achievement in bilateral relations, she mentioned to the signing last year of a Memorandum of Understanding between the chambers of commerce of both nations, which made possible the virtual exchange of businessmen to evaluate possible joint businesses.

Aguiar indicated that work is also being done to strengthen collaboration in environmental matters and between the parliaments of both nations.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba