Cuba 2022 Tourism Fair to be held in Varadero this week

The FITCuba-2022 International Fair will be held from this May 3 through May 7 in the beach resort of Varadero, east of Havana, and will bring together travel agencies and tour operators interested in promoting tourism to the Caribbean island.

Cuba expects to receive some 2.5 million visitors this year, services that should bring about 1 billion dollars to the national economy, according to data offered by the Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, last December before the Cuban Parliament.

So far, Varadero – has recently ranked as the second-best beach in the world, according to Tripadvisor. This reaffirms the resort as the country’s central pole, with more than a dozen hotel products that won international awards in 2021.

The event, which celebrates its 40th edition, is the most important fair organized by the tourism sector in the country and will be a symbol of the sustainable reactivation of the tourism activity after two extremely complex years for the industry.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba