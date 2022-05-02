Solidarity event with Cuba coordinates wills against blockade

The Havana-based Conference Center is the venue of this event convened by the Cuban Workers Federation and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, in which more than 1,000 foreign delegates are participating.

Representatives of political parties, trade unions and progressive movements also debate on the impact of Covid-19, human rights and democracy in search for unity and agreement for the struggle.

The final day was preceded by the visit to Cuban entities and neighborhoods to learn about the impact of the blockade and the measures to resolve it, as well as the transformation actions in the country’s communities.

On Sunday, May 1, the participants in the Meeting paraded through Havana’s Jose Marti Revolution Square and took part in cultural activities.

After two years in which it was held virtually due to the impact of the world pandemic, the Meeting once again convenes representatives of the world left, among them the members of the Marti Alliance, Pastors for Peace and the World Peace Council.

The meeting has been held in Havana since 1994 and has become a point of convergence of the revolutionary anti-imperialist movements of the world.

