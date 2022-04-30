Last day of the 30th Havana Book Fair

Literary, theatrical and musical presentations, workshops and expo-sales distinguish, this Saturday, the last day of the 30th Havana International Book Fair, after 10 days of activities.

Mexico was the Guest of Honor of the great celebration of literature on the island, so there were different initiatives that allowed the public to learn and deepen their culture.

The event ratified the relations between both countries and their respective governments which, according to the Mexican Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, are linked by common hopes and longings.

Institutions such as Casa de la Americas dedicated in its agenda a special program aimed at exalting the presence of Mexican personalities in the center’s publications and archives.

The cultural entity hosted a meeting with Mexican writer Mario Bellatin, who presented his books Textos salvajes and El libro uruguayo de los muertos (José María Arguedas Award, Casa de las Américas, 2015) and inaugurated the exhibition ¡Viva México! Mexican Folk Art.

The president of the Cuban Book Institute, Juan Rodriguez, acknowledged the efforts of Cuban cultural institutions that worked on more than 900 literary releases and the presence of more than 276 guests from 32 countries.

Illustrators, poets, storytellers and other professionals of the sector joined here in person to exchange experiences, after the limitations imposed by Covid-19.

The San Carlos de La Cabaña Fortress was the main venue of the event that also moved through Havana’s historic center, the José Martí National Library of Cuba, the Cuba Pavilion, the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, among others.

