Diaz-Canel thanks Network in Defense of Humanity for supporting Cuba

On its Twitter account, the Presidency of the Republic informed that the members of the group and the president met at the Palace of the Revolution, where they spoke about the economic situation in Cuba, worsened by the United States blockade.

They also discussed the characteristics of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the production of homegrown vaccines and the slander campaign that misrepresents the Cuban reality on social networks.

“To you who have always supported the Revolution, I can assure you that there is continuity and it is not a slogan. It is all very challenging because we have to follow in the steps of two giants: Fidel and Raul (Castro),” the head of State stressed.

According to Diaz-Canel, with that objective “we advocate for more collective leadership, more analysis, more debates with the people.”

During the meeting, the members of the group also expressed the need to expand the Network in Defense of Humanity in several countries to renew its work, to add more young people and to deepen the thinking of leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

“We are very grateful that you are in Cuba at such complex times as the ones we are living now,” the president added.

Intellectuals and artists from the Network in Defense of Humanity are participating in the 30th Havana International Book Fair, the most important literary event in the country, which this year was dedicated to Mexico as the guest of honor.

