BioCubaFarma signed 18 agreements with Cuban and foreign entities

A total of 18 agreements between companies of the BioCubaFarma group and Cuban and foreign entities were signed this week, which will allow the strengthening of Cuba’s alliances with the world in the field of biotechnology. That was one of the results of the BioHabana-2022 International Congress, which concluded in Havana.

The director of Science and Innovation of BioCubaFarma, Dr. Rolando Pérez Rodríguez, said that the event represented a milestone for Cuban biotechnology since expectations were exceeded.

«There were 1,000 participants, among Cubans and foreigners. More than 600 papers were presented,» said Rodriguez, who was also the event’s Scientific Secretary.

Pérez Rodríguez added that the BioHabana-2022 trade fair, attended by delegates from more than 51 countries, was visited by important international delegations, some of them headed by prime ministers.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba