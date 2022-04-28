Cuban ensemble to represent the Americas on Dance Day

1 hora atrás Redacción Metropolitana

The Cuban ensemble Mi compañia holds today the distinction of representing the region of the Americas during the celebrations for the International Dance Day, to be held on April 29.

 

According to the group’s official Facebook profile, its presence at the event, organized by the International Theater Institute in Paris, France, will be marked by the staging of the play Infinito, created by Susana Pous.

 

On the date and from 14:00 hours of the European capital the online celebration will begin, whose central words will be given by the Korean dancer Kang Sue-Jin. In addition to the performance of My Company, the pieces of representatives of each of the regions of the planet (Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe and the Arab countries) will arrive on stage, according to the group from the island.

 

With four years of work under the name Mi compañía, the lineup was born from the DanzAbierta ensemble by the hand of Spanish choreographer Pous, who took on the responsibility of being the director and main choreographer since 2018.

 

The group makes incursions into theater from dance, based on a suggestive research work it carries out in search of a modern gestural language that is representative of the Caribbean nation, notes the description of the company, which is at the forefront of the contemporary dance movement in Ibero-America.

 

pgh/abo/mem/lbl

lgl/Prensa Latina

