Cuba rejects US attempt to reinstate Monroe Doctrine

The US government should understand that the region of Latin America and the Caribbean has changed forever and that there is no room to reinstate the Monroe Doctrine and the Pan-Americanist vision against which Jose Marti fought and against which we will continue fighting with firmness and loyalty, Rodriguez wrote in his Twitter account.

On Monday, the foreign minister charged before national and international reporters here that Washington intends to exclude Cuba from the 9th Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June in Los Angeles, California.

According to the head of Cuban diplomacy, the US is exerting extreme pressure on many countries in the region that favor Cuba’s participation. Can anyone think of anything more antidemocratic, Rodriguez wondered.

jg/arm/mgt/ool