Council of State calls for an extraordinary session of Parliament

7 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

The Cuban Council of State convened the Fifth Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), in its Ninth Legislature, for this May 14.

 

According to the Parliament’s website, the deputies will receive information on the widespread consultation of the draft Family Code, held from February until next Saturday, and on the work of the drafting commission based on the criteria of the population.

 

They will also learn about the progress of the country’s economic-social strategy and analyze the proposed Law on Food Sovereignty, Food, and Nutritional Security.

 

Other draft regulations that will be the focus of the debates are related to the protection of literary and artistic creation, cultural heritage, personal data, the system of natural resources, and the environment.

 

In addition, the members of Parliament will discuss the Criminal Code Bill, the Criminal Execution Bill, and the Bill for the Protection of Constitutional Rights.

 

The Council of State met last Monday, and its members analyzed essential issues of the legislative agenda and the functioning of the system of the People’s Power.

 

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba

