Díaz-Canel urges grassroots debate on social problems in Cuba

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, urged for a debate from the grassroots on the problems that concern the militancy and society in general.

During the 4th Plenary Session of the top leadership of the PCC, the President of the Republic also called for prioritizing the discussion of issues related to the scope of action of the Party’s cells, especially those related to the field of production.

Díaz-Canel advocated sharing these debates with all workers, even if they are not members of the political organization. He also called for the recognition of the leading role of the collective leadership, highlighting the work of militants, young revolutionaries, and members of the leadership structures at all levels.

In his opinion, the population’s demonstrations of affection towards the leaders exemplify the confidence in the Party, the Revolution, and the government.

Strategic issues for the present and future focus the attention of the 4th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba underway in Havana.

The meeting’s agenda includes the presentation and discussion of the report on the work of the Political Bureau, the evaluation of the Cadres Policy Strategy for the period 2021-2026, and the analysis of the Program for the transformation of the political-ideological work.

Likewise, the 105 members of the Central Committee in attendance analyze the process of widespread consultation of the Code of Families and evaluate the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution.

They also discuss the updating of the Economic and Social Strategy of the country and review the anti-inflationary measures approved to address this problem that affects the purchasing power of the population.