International Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba

The International Construction Fair, Fecons 2022, opened at Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana, dedicated to Venezuela as guest of honor.

 

After two years without activities of this nature due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event seeks to access new technologies, knowledge, arrange alliances and promote foreign investment, Inalvis de la Calle, general director of Strategic Development at the Ministry of Construction, told Prensa Latina.

 

De la Calle, who is also the vice president and spokeswoman of the organizing committee, highlighted the parallel holding of the 13th Scientific and Technical Conference on Construction, as well as the international workshops on “Kinds and Uses of Cements in Cuba” and “Alternative Materials and Techniques.” With these professional actions, we want to update ourselves on the world trends in construction, so that we can enrich research in the sector and develop new products and services in our construction companies, contractors and design companies, she said.

 

A total of 100 entities from 12 countries, plus three from Argentina, Chile and Germany, which have no a stand but share their professional experiences, meet at Fecons 2022 until April 29.

 

Cuban state-owned and mixed capital companies and new economic actors, such as cooperatives and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, are participating in the fair. They are represented in the exhibition and the business round.

 

