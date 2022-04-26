Unicef highlights immunization programs in Cuba

In an official statement, the UNICEF Office in Havana pointed out that Cuba’s strategy, implemented for more than six decades, protects children and adults against 13 diseases.

“Among its most relevant results is the elimination of diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, poliomyelitis and pertussis; while others, such as tetanus and meningococcal disease, do not constitute a public health problem in Cuba, due to their low incidence,” the text highlighted.

It stated that for the United Nations agency in Cuba, it is a priority to maintain the support for the National Immunization Program in order to give continuity to the country’s efforts to guarantee the health and well-being of children.

It noted that Unicef continues supporting the country through the acquisition of the triple viral vaccine against mumps, rubella and measles (MMR).

It also contributes to the distribution of personal protective equipment and supplies to strengthen the cold chain in primary healthcare institutions in charge of administering and handling vaccines, as well as health promotion on the importance of vaccines for children, and strengthening the capacities of professionals in charge of implementing the program.

Public health data show that Cuba was the first country to eliminate the measles and congenital rubella syndrome, with a joint strategy focused on adult women and children who received a vaccine.

It was also the first country to implement mass immunization against Covid-19 in children from 2 to 18 years of age with its own Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute.

