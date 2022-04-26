Cuba has lost more than 150 billion dollars due to US blockade

The damages caused by the United States to Cuba for more than 60 years of economic, commercial and financial blockade amount to 150 billion dollars, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

 

At a press conference, the foreign minister explained that such losses amount to almost one trillion dollars when the depreciation of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market is taken into account.

 

That is more than 12 million dollars a day and more than 365 million dollars a month to the detriment of a small and underdeveloped economy like Cuba’s, he stressed.

 

Rodriguez said that this has an impact on families and is one of the causes of emigration from Cuba, fundamentally economic.

 

The head of Cuban diplomacy also criticized the selective and discriminatory migration policy that the United States implements on Cubans.

 

Washington bans travel, cuts off channels for regular and orderly emigration and fails to comply with agreements by which it committed itself to granting no fewer than 20,000 immigrant visas to Cuban citizens, Rodriguez remarked.

 

