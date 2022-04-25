Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to offer press conference on Monday

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will offer a press conference this Monday, April 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

 

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) published on its official Twitter account that the appearance will be broadcast live on Cubavisión, Cubavisión Internacional and Caribe channels, in addition to Radio Rebelde and Radio Havana Cuba.

 

It will also be streamed on the Foreign Ministry’s You Tube channel, @CubaMINREX and the media.

 

At the end of the appearance, the Foreign Affairs Minister will give a live interview to the «Con Filo» program on Cuban television, which will be broadcast on the Minrex Facebook page.

 

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba

