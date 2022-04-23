International brigades to attend May Day parade in Cuba

1 día atrás Redacción Metropolitana

International brigades of solidarity and volunteer work will parade alongside Cubans on International Workers’ Day, it was announced here.

The groups are the First of May and Ernesto Che Guevara brigades, whose members will be present at Havana’s Revolution Square, where a mass parade will take place, the first such events after more than two years fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) said that the brigades will be made up of some 180 members from 15 countries, although the numbers may increase.

These activists will join the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, which will take place from April 30 to May 2 with activities in workplaces, communities and sessions at Havana’s International Conference Center.

Participants from the United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, South Africa, Germany, Ireland, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Sweden, Turkey, Vietnam and Canada have confirmed their participation.

jg/iff/idm /PL

