UNESCO highlights Cuba’s educational achievements says Cuban FM

2 días atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez alluded to the recognition of the Caribbean nation achievements by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

 

The Minister mentioned a message sent by Stefania Giannini, Deputy Director General of Education, in which she highlights the island’s achievements regarding the protection of the right to education, disclosed as part of the agenda at the Professional Hall of the International Book Fair.

 

According to the senior official, the results come from the priority given by the Cuban State to the preservation of universal policies of equal access and opportunities for the training of several generations of Cubans.

 

The program, organized by the Latin American Literary Agency, also includes master conferences, panels and exhibitions from the Rubén Martínez Villena Provincial Public Library in the capital’s historic center, from April 21 to 29.

 

The proposals include the conference Literature and oraliterature in times of pandemic. Lyrics and voice as an antidote, given by writer and improviser Alexis Díaz-Pimienta and book professionals, also “Active or passive actors in digital media”, by Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

 

Likewise, covers and posters. Book debts in Cuba, by Jorge R. Bermúdez; the Edit Fidel Castro panel, with speakers René González Barrios, Manuel Cintra and Katiuska Blanco; and “Cecilia Valdes, a multimedia novel”, with Reynaldo González and Luciano Castillo.

 

Another activity is the lecture “60 years of La Gaceta de Cuba”, by Norberto Codina and Arturo Arango; the project of the Polish illustrator Joanna Concejo and her exhibition with drawings from the book “The Lost Soul”, by Olga Tokarczuk, Nobel Prize 2018.

 

The initiatives also include the panels “Reading Policy Observers in Cuba”, with Enrique Pérez, Dulce Domínguez, Víctor Fowler, Regla Perea and Tanía García; and the current Latin American cartoon: Influences, themes and diffusion, with Lysbeth Daumont, José Pescador and Rocío Cruz.

 

ef/car/dgh

lgl/Prensa Latina

Tags:

Más historias

Universities, history and migration talks make headlines in Cuba

1 día atrás Redacción Metropolitana

International brigades to attend May Day parade in Cuba

1 día atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Díaz-Canel heads governmental visit to Havana

2 días atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Lo más reciente

Mayte Spínola: Genio, creatividad y generosidad en esta artista polivalente

5 horas atrás Noevia Ichaso Rodriguez

Medidas especiales de la circulación vial el próximo Primero de Mayo

7 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Efervescencia del ajedrez en Cuba

7 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

En Cuba Evo Morales para presentar libro sobre su rescate tras el golpe de Estado

8 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Disertarán en Feria del libro sobre textos digitales

1 día atrás Redacción Metropolitana