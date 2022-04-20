Some 89.7 percent of Cubans with complete Covid-19 vaccination scheme

9 mins atrás Redacción Metropolitana

The Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported that 9,932,971 Cubans, accounting for 89.7 percent of the country’s population, have received the complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19.

 

According to the Minsap website, 10,647,312 citizens have received one dose of a homegrown vaccine, 9,396,822 have been administered the second jab, and 9,087,822 had three doses.

 

Cuba has administered 35,607,968 doses of the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines and, in addition, 6,475,330 people have received booster dose, according to the Minsap report.

 

The Cuban-made vaccines are safe and do not cause any serious adverse effects, according to successful clinical trials and vaccination of different segments of the population.

 

jg/mgt/joe

lgl/Prensa Latina

