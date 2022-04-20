Cuba’s immigration authorities warn of fake documents

Cuban immigration authorities have warned about the increase in the use of fake documents by Cuban nationals trying to leave the country.

According to Granma newspaper, the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) said that this phenomenon has been affected by the requirements recently established by some countries in the region that make it increasingly cumbersome to obtain visas at their embassies in Havana.

Among the fraudulent documents are passports, airline tickets, work contracts, entry and exit migratory movement stamps, mainly from Mexico or from countries that allow the arrival to that territory. The newspaper recalled that the incidence of this criminal activity has a direct impact on the migrant and his family members, who are associated with the crime of forgery of public documents. It underlined that the above entails legal implications and economic and motivational effects that are generated by becoming victims of human trafficking networks and swindlers.

Granma also pointed out that Cuban citizens detected by immigration authorities of other countries with fraudulent documents are returned to the island. The Minint reiterated that these procedures must be carried out at diplomatic offices, so they suggest dismissing any procedure that is not carried out through the established channels and by legally authorized persons.

In recent days, Cuba denounced the abusive migration policy of the United States towards the island, which violates bilateral commitments and implies a burden for transit nations to northern territory. The Foreign Ministry also warned about “pressures on governments in the region to demand visas for Cubans”. (Source: PL)

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba