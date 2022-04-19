Professional Hall reveals proposals for Cuban Book Fair

Organized by the Latin American Literary Agency, the program to start on April 21 to 29, includes a video message from Stefania Giannini, Deputy Director General for Education at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The agenda also includes the conference Literature and oral literature in times of pandemic. Lyrics and voice as an antidote, given by the writer and improviser Alexis Díaz-Pimienta and book professionals, and Active or passive actors in digital media?, by Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

Also, covers and posters. Book debts in Cuba?, by Jorge R. Bermúdez; the Edit Fidel Castro panel, with speakers René González Barrios, Manuel Cinta and Katiuska Blanco; and Cecilia Valdes. A multimedia novel, with Reynaldo González and Luciano Castillo.

Another of the proposals is the conversation 60 years of La Gaceta de Cuba, by Norberto Codina and Arturo Arango; the project of the Polish illustrator Joanna Concejo and her exhibition of her illustrations from the book The Lost Soul, by Olga Tokarczuk, Nobel Prize 2018.

The initiatives also include panels “Reading Policy Observers in Cuba”, with Enrique Pérez, Dulce Domínguez, Víctor Fowler, Regla Perea and Tanía García; and the current Latin American cartoon: “Influences, themes and diffusion”, with Lysbeth Daumont, José Pescador and Rocío Cruz.

ef/mgt/dgh

lgl/Prensa Latina