Caring for children due to Covid-19 remains an important task

Minsap data show that 1,308 patients of pediatric age were infected in 2020, while 176,708 were infected in 2021.

However, so far this year, more than 28,000 children have tested positive for coronavirus and the serious or critical cases do not reach one percent; this is largely due to Cuba’s massive immunization campaign against Covid-19 in these age groups.

The Covid-19 immunization of children from two to 18 years of age with the country’s own immunogens Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, the first in the world, reached more than 1.7 million infants.

The vaccination of our children has been fundamental in the face of the health contingency that the world is experiencing since 2020, but it must also be accompanied by natural procedures such as exclusive breastfeeding, Dr. Gisela Alvarez, Coordinator of the National Child Care Commission, said at the Unicef meeting.

Since July 2021, more than 96,800 pregnant and postpartum women in Cuba have been immunized against Covid-19 with Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, which showed a significant reduction of serious and critical patients during pregnancy.

ef/afl/rgh/cdg

lgl/Prensa Latina