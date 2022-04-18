Diaz-Canel evokes Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Raul Roa

6 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel evoked the birthday of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, who is considered the Father of the Homeland and who marked with his example the beginning of the war for independence from Spain.

 

On his Twitter account, the president also marked the 115th birthday of revolutionary, intellectual and former Foreign Minister Raul Roa, whose diplomatic battles made him be recognized as the Chancellor of Dignity.

 

The #PadreDeLaPatria (Father of the Homeland) was born 203 years ago, and the #CancillerDeLaDignidad (Chancellor of Dignity) was born 115 years ago. Their human values, patriotism and Cubanness, make one an heir of the other and all of us heirs of them, Diaz-Canel tweeted.

 

jg/iff/mem/ool

lgl/Prensa Latina

Tags: ,

Más historias

All potentialities in the development of brain sciences must be realized in Cuba

3 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban president recalls historic victory over mercenary invasión

9 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Cuba hopes to shine in the 5th World Baseball Classic 2023

1 día atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Lo más reciente

Girón en la memoria de sus héroes (I) (Fotos + Audio)

2 horas atrás Ricardo Gómez Rodríguez

All potentialities in the development of brain sciences must be realized in Cuba

3 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Cultura es libertad

3 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana

Entregan Bandera Aniversario 60 de la UJC a Fiscalía de La Habana (+ Fotos)

5 horas atrás Ricardo Gómez Rodríguez

Diaz-Canel evokes Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Raul Roa

6 horas atrás Redacción Metropolitana