Diaz-Canel evokes Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Raul Roa
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel evoked the birthday of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, who is considered the Father of the Homeland and who marked with his example the beginning of the war for independence from Spain.
On his Twitter account, the president also marked the 115th birthday of revolutionary, intellectual and former Foreign Minister Raul Roa, whose diplomatic battles made him be recognized as the Chancellor of Dignity.
The #PadreDeLaPatria (Father of the Homeland) was born 203 years ago, and the #CancillerDeLaDignidad (Chancellor of Dignity) was born 115 years ago. Their human values, patriotism and Cubanness, make one an heir of the other and all of us heirs of them, Diaz-Canel tweeted.
lgl/Prensa Latina