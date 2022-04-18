Cuban president recalls historic victory over mercenary invasión

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled the historic victory of the people at Playa Girón (Bay of Pigs), when fighters faced the U.S.-financed invasion 61 years ago.

On his Twitter account, the president recalled a phrase of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro in the speech delivered at the central event for the tenth anniversary of the victory at Playa Giron, on April 19, 1971.

After the attack on Cuban airports, the burial of the victims and the proclamation of the socialist character of the Revolution, on April 17, 1961, the invasion began, which intended the air-sea landing to conquer a beachhead in the western province of Matanzas and install a government previously designated by Washington.

The action launched under the name Operation Pluto, approved by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower — but carried out on the watch of John F. Kennedy — and was undertaken by the 2506 Brigade, with 1,500 troops who left Nicaragua aboard five U.S. ships.

According to witnesses, the fighting was fierce and the bombing by US B-26s deployed against the island was criminal, with more than 150 dead and hundreds of wounded.

The Cuban forces took some 1,200 prisoners, most of them Cuban exiles, and on April 24, 1961, President John F. Kennedy acknowledged his government’s involvement in the events, which remain as the first military defeat of the United States in Latin America.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba