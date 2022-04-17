Authorities assess tornado damage in Cuba

Authorities of the western province of Mayabeque are assessing today the damage caused by a tornado that hit the town of San José de Las Lajas, the provincial capital.

Local media reported wounded residents, though no dead, but there was much material damage, particularly in the electric service and the loss of roofs in houses, businesses and social centers. Repair work is being done at an accelerated pace.

The Mayabeque newspaper, in its Facebook profile, published photos showing electrical poles and cables downed and shattered roof fragments in several streets of the town, located about 30 kilometers south of Havana.

Experts say that in Cuba waterspouts and tornadoes are more likely to occur in the western and central areas of the country.

In recent years the most significant of these phenomena occurred in Havana on January 27, 2019, which left a toll of six dead and more than 200 injured, with a category EF-4 and maximum winds between 267 and 322 kilometers per hour.

mh/acl/jfs/PL