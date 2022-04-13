Performing Arts to be present at Havana Int’l Book Fair

According to organizers, the event will have a varied program organized by the Tablas-Alarcos Publishing House, including performances, book sales, workshops, and shows for children and adults, among other proposals.

The literary event, which has Mexico as the Guest of Honor, will take place amidst the celebration on the 40th anniversary of Tablas magazine, to be celebrated at the Vicente Revuelta Cultural Complex, known as La Casona de Linea, in El Vedado.

Among the activities planned as part of the most relevant event in Cuba’s publishing sector, there will be a meeting with the magazine’s collaborators, a round table on Ibero-American theater and a conference on digital books and their benefits.

In keeping with Jose Marti’s maxim that Reading is Growing, the Fair will take place at its usual venue at the San Carlos de La Cabaña Historic Military Park and will move to the city’s Historic Center before touring the rest of the country.

The event will pay tribute to the 100th birthdays of poets Carilda Oliver Labra and Jesus Orta Ruiz, the latter known as Indio Nabori, as well as the 120th birthday of National Poet Nicolas Guillen.

The Havana International Book Fair will also be specially dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the publication of the poem Ismaelillo, by Jose Marti, and the novel Cecilia Valdes o la Loma del Angel, by Cirilo Villaverde.

jg/abo/jf/yrv

lgl/Prensa Latina