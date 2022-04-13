Cuba continues efforts for the return of kidnapped doctors

Cuba is continuing efforts for the return of two doctors from the island kidnapped in Kenya and who have been held captive for three years in Somalia, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said.

Today marks the third anniversary of the kidnapping of our doctors Assel and Landy. We continue tirelessly taking steps for their safe return to their homeland with their families, the President wrote on Twitter.

Surgeon Landy Rodríguez Hernández and general practitioner Assel Herrera Correa were kidnapped in the Kenyan city of Mandera (northeast), on the border with Somalia, and a target of attacks by the Somali jihadist group Al Shabab.

Since then, Cuban authorities have reported that they have taken steps for the return of the doctors and contact with their families. The Kenyan government also said efforts for the same purpose.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba