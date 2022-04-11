Estela Rodriguez, Cuba’s first world judo champion, dies

According to the publication, attached to the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder), at the time of her death, Rodriguez was admitted at the Joaquin Albarran Surgical Clinic due to conditions associated with the diabetes she was suffering from.

“Estela” as she was called by friends and admirers, stood out within a golden generation of Cuban judokas and she set a legendary record.

She was two-time Olympic runner-up in over 72 kilograms in Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996, two-time gold medalist at the 1991 Pan-American Games in Havana, and winner of two other medals in universal competitions.

Rodriguez will be an example for future generations of judokas.

After hearing the news, Inder Vice President Omar Venegas lamented on Twitter the death of the renowned former athlete, whom he described as an essential figure in the history of Cuban judo.

He went on to say that Estela Rodriguez, thanks to her affable character, always gave off good energy. “Cuba will always remember you. Rest in peace,” he concluded.

Jit added that her corpse will be cremated and transferred to Santiago de Cuba, her native province, where relatives, admirers and friends will pay her a well-deserved tribute.

jg/afl/jha/rws

lgl/Prensa Latina