Texts by Nicolás Guillén will arrive at the 30th Book Fair in Cuba

According to the Foundation that bears the name of the writer, the program of the publishing house attached to the institution: Sensemayá proposes the presentation of the volumes La Rueda entada and El Diario que a Diario, which are half a century old since their first publication, as well as Epigramas and other provocations.

The selection constitutes a sample of the exceptional poetics of Guillén, who distinguished himself for a work closely linked to Afro-descendant culture, his capacity for social denunciation and for a style that earned him the translation of his pieces into various languages.

Similarly, during the largest literary event on the island and one of high prestige in Latin America, the panel Rosa tú, melancólica will take place, dedicated to exploring the relationship of the also journalist with Mexico.

These activities are part of the tribute day for the 120th anniversary of the birth of the National Poet, which takes place in the Caribbean country until July 10, from the Foundation’s branches in the provinces of Mayabeque, Matanzas, Ciego de Ávila , Camaguey and Las Tunas.

Among these proposals, the thirteenth edition of the Nicolás Guillén Colloquium and Festival stands out, which will take place in his hometown, Camagüey, and will evoke the poet’s visit to Haiti eight decades ago, while approaching the relations between race, nation and society .

ef/jcm/lbl

lgl/Prensa Latina