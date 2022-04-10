Dr. Francisco Durán praises Cuban medical work on Covid-19

Despite the fact that Cuba´s top priority was to confront with the pandemic, we ratify results such as elimination of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and mother-to-child syphilis, Dr. Durán stressed.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Public Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal, Dr. Durán praised several aspects of work in confronting Covid-19.

Dr. Durán said that this priority given to sensitive issue of drugs and integration among institutions were core elements to solve difficult situations for medication supply.

The National Medicine Director Cristina Lara explained how the demand for caring seriously-ill patients in 2021 was 10 times higher amid the tightened blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba and slowed down international transport.

Dr. Salvador Tamayo, director of MINSAP´s Non-Communicable Diseases Department, addressed one of projects: improvement of people´s health status which is influenced by the difficult economic situation Cubans face, he stressed.

«Covid-19 has been a scenario to grow,» he remarked, while reflecting that creative resistance concept -passionately defended by President Miguel Díaz-Canel – is not a utopia.

Human resources trained in the Revolution can achieve transformation we need, said Mr. Tamayo.

MINSAP´s Science and Technological Innovation Director Ileana Morales estimated that it is not a common year, but the most complex for the National Health System.

lgl/Prensa Latina