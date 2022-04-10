Cuban president celebrates anniversary of children’s institutions

2 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

 

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel celebrated the creation, 61 years ago, of the daycare centers, educational institutions that have contributed to the incorporation of women into society.

 

On his Twitter account, the head of State thanked the workers of these centers and recalled heroine of the Revolution Vilma Espin (1930-2007), the main promoter and founder of these institutions.

 

The daycare centers were established with the purpose of caring for children who have not yet reached school age in order to make it easier for their mothers who needed it to work.

 

According to official figures, there are around 1,086 such institutions nationwide to provide care to more than 137,500 children.

 

The role of around 39,700 teachers and 15,600 support workers is vital within Cuba’s educational system, as they contribute to the comprehensive development of children from zero to six years of age.

 

