Cuban President recalls party leadership of José Martí

Through his Twitter account, he quoted Martí’s phrase “my compatriots put my desire to serve them to the test” and urged the Communist Party of Cuba to do the same.

Supported by the first patriotic associations, National Hero José Martí created the PRC in 1892 with the main objective of achieving the absolute independence of the largest of the Antilles and aid to that of Puerto Rico.

According to historical documents, among the decisive moments of that organization are the election of its only officials: the Delegate (Martí) and the Treasurer (Benjamín Guerra).

The foundation of the PRC was proclaimed on April 10 of that same year, when the anniversary of the Assembly of Guáimaro (1869) was celebrated, in which the first Constitution of the Republic was established.

This new type of Party, conceived for a long time by Martí, united the patriots who once again fought Spanish colonialism on the island and collected the resources for the war.

According to specialists, with the death of the Apostle in 1895, the PRC lost its democratic character and the promotion of Puerto Rico’s independence was abandoned.

The new Delegate Tomás Estrada Palma favored the intervention of the United States in 1898 and later decreed the dissolution of the organization.

lgl/Prensa Latina