Cuban communists analyze PCC´s internal fulfillment in Havana

During the PCC annual meeting chaired by its First Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the communists assessed achievements, deficiencies and projects in Havana.

According to the PCC’s Twitter account, the Havana PCC leader Luis Torres Iríbar urged to boost the work of Municipal Committees and to strengthen the systematic exchange among party members and grassroots bodies.

Mr. Iríbar, on the other hand, analyzed potential and strengthening of the Socialist State Enterprise, as well as positive changes for new product and market alternatives.

Concerning food production, he stressed the country aims to reach greater municipal autonomy by creating new production centers.

pll/jcm/idm

lgl/Prensa Latina