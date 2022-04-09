Cuban communists analyze PCC´s internal fulfillment in Havana

4 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, in Spanish) analyzed its internal fulfillment in Cuba´s capital, food production and the local housing program.

 

During the PCC annual meeting chaired by its First Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the communists assessed achievements, deficiencies and projects in Havana.

 

According to the PCC’s Twitter account, the Havana PCC leader Luis Torres Iríbar urged to boost the work of Municipal Committees and to strengthen the systematic exchange among party members and grassroots bodies.

 

Mr. Iríbar, on the other hand, analyzed potential and strengthening of the Socialist State Enterprise, as well as positive changes for new product and market alternatives.

 

Concerning food production, he stressed the country aims to reach greater municipal autonomy by creating new production centers.

 

pll/jcm/idm

lgl/Prensa Latina

Más historias

Cuban President recalls party leadership of José Martí

5 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Diaz-Canel chaired PCC assessment assembly in Las Tunas

13 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuba is willing to support sports development in the Americas

1 día hace Redacción Metropolitana

Lo más reciente

Rumbo a la final del concurso San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 (+Fotos)

47 mins hace Redacción Metropolitana

Otorgan título “Héroe del Trabajo” a 13 científicos de BioCubaFarma (+ Tuit)

2 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Joyas patrimoniales cubanas nominadas a los premios de Conservación y Restauración

2 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban communists analyze PCC´s internal fulfillment in Havana

4 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana

Cuban President recalls party leadership of José Martí

5 horas hace Redacción Metropolitana