Cuba votes against resolution calling for Russia’s suspension from UN Human Rights Council

Cuba warned about the precedent created by the suspension of Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council by the UN General Assembly.

On Thursday, the Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by the United States, Ukraine, and Lithuania calling for the move, with 93 votes in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.

Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua voted against the text, and Venezuela could not vote due to debts to the international body.

Reacting to the vote, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Twitter that Russia’s suspension does nothing to favor a peaceful, negotiated, and lasting solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Today, it is Russia; tomorrow, it could be any of our southern nations that do not bow to the interests of domination and defend their independence.”

In another tweet, Rodriguez asked: Will the suspension of membership of the HRC be applied to the State that has imposed against Cuba, for more than 60 years, a criminal blockade that is the most prolonged, flagrant, massive, and systematic violation of human rights of an entire people and an act of genocide against a whole country?.

During the debate on the resolution at the General Assembly, Cuba’s permanent representative to the UN, Pedro Luis Pedroso, challenged the mechanism used to suspend Russia, which has no pair in any other body of the International System.

The Ambassador recalled how it was not mere chance that the most enthusiastic supporters of the suspension clause when the new Human Rights Council was being negotiated were developed countries prone to accuse countries from the South that do not abide by their concepts of democracy.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba