Cuba is willing to support sports development in the Americas

Richards’s statement, according to the digital website Jit, the informative organ of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), came during a Pan-Am Sports meeting with the National Olympic Committees n the city of Miami, the United States.

The former gymnast expressed Cuba’s willingness to offer training bases, advice for coaches, and diplomas and master’s degrees in the field of sports medicine.

All this will help improve the continent’s sports development, noted Richards, who described this kinds of contacts as very positive.

The meeting, which took place in South Florida, was aimed at knowing the different realities of each of National Olympic Committee, how they work and the extent of their preparation for the shortest Olympic cycle in history.

Among the most debated topics were the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the development of sports, the importance of the First Pan-American Youth Games in Cali in 2021, and the governments’ support for sports projects.

jg/abo/jcm/rws

lgl/Prensa Latina