Cuba makes progress in popular consultation on Family Code Bill

The consultation by the Cuban people on the Family Code Bill is in the final stretch prior to the approval of the important legislative text.

The Special Electoral Commission established in the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported the completion of this process among the staff of its embassies around the world and other Cuban citizens in missions abroad.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on his Twitter account that this consultation, in which 26,740 voters took part, was successfully completed.

The minister added that “the 14,665 interventions and 13,191 proposals made will enrich this transcendental norm.”

As established by the National Electoral Council (CEN), in charge of carrying out the process throughout the country, it began in the first days of February and will conclude on April 30, with the purpose of gathering the proposals of the population on the articles in the Family Code.

The process has not left out Cubans living in other countries, because from the very beginning a link was established on the Foreign Ministry’s website so that they could also express their opinions on the subject.

Their criteria, exposed in thousands of meetings in neighborhoods throughout the country, may be additions, deletions or clarifications on aspects of the text, which will be subsequently submitted to the consideration of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) to enrich the document.

A Family Code approved in 1975 was considered an advanced legislation at the time, but it has already been surpassed by the evolution of society in the country and the world.

jg/abo/mgt/rc

lgl/Prensa Latina