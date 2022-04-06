International festival to combine dance and audiovisual in Cuba

Scheduled from April 22 to 24, the 16th edition of the event will offer a diverse program, with a wide presence of works received from previous events, which was canceled in 2020 and in 2021 took place virtually due to Covid-19.

Betting on the on-site scene, the event will host artists from Cuba, such as Carolina Romillo, who will be in charge of the opening of the meeting with the world premiere of the audiovisual work “The power upon us”, made together with Cuban dancers Santiago Alfonso and Rosario Cardenas.

According to the official Facebook profile of Danza Teatro Retazos, the event will also be honored by Cuban dancer and choreographer Abel Rojo and Argentinean teacher Silvina Szperling.

At the same time, the International Festival of Dance in Urban Landscapes, known as Habana Vieja Ciudad en Movimiento (Old Havana City in Movement), will take place on the streets, parks and squares of the Cuban capital, using emblematic sites of the city as stages.

In its return to the on-site format, the event will be held in strict compliance with the measures implemented in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while presenting a varied program of master classes, lectures, panels, staging, exhibitions and video screenings.

Founded in 1996, the festival combines the talent of artists from different nations who break into the daily life of the streets of Old Havana to bring spectators closer to the most contemporary samples of dance and its fusion with other expressions.

