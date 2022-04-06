Cuba reaffirms its willingness to dialogue with the United States

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed the island’s willingness to dialogue with the U.S. government, despite the divergent positions between the two sides.

On Twitter, the President quoted a thought from the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro:

There is no need to emphasize what Cuba has always said: we are not afraid to dialogue with the U.S., said Fidel Castro on April 5, 2009.

We do not need confrontation to exist either, as some fools think; we live… because we believe in our ideas and we have never feared to dialogue with the adversary, Díaz-Canel recalled about Fidel Castro’s ideology.

Cuba has been subjected to a tight economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington for six decades.

The Caribbean island also accuses the White House of breaching migration agreements as part of its hostile policy, which includes encouraging illegal migration while pressuring third countries to impose obstacles on Cuban travelers.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba