Travelers to Cuba will not need PCR or vaccination certificate

Cuba will stop requiring PCR tests and proof of a complete Covid-19 vaccination scheme for international travelers arriving in the country, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, informed.

 

The easing of measures, which will come into effect on April 6, were adopted after taking into account the high immunization rate in the country, where three doses and a booster have been administered to a large part of the population.

 

PCR tests will continue being carried out randomly at airports, mainly to passengers coming from countries with a high incidence of the disease.

 

If the person tests positive for Covid-19, he/she will be admitted as established in the protocol of the Public Health Ministry, said Dr. Duran.

 

He pointed out that at all points of entry into the country, the measures taken by healthcare authorities, such as physical distancing, washing of hands and surfaces, and the obligatory use of face masks, will be maintained.

 

