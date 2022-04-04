Filmmaker calls for change in Biden’s Cuba policy

The filmmaker, who resides in New York and is visiting Havana to premiere his documentary “Cuba in Africa”, told Prensa Latina that he is “disappointed with Biden for maintaining Trump’s same line (2017-2021).”

I hope he changes, because what has been done with Cuba is not fair, mainly in the Covid-19 pandemic period, he stressed when referring to the fact that during his mandate, the Republican president reinforced the blockade against Cuba with measures (more than 240), some of which were put into effect in the midst of the health emergency.

However, Biden has not departed from that policy and “life needs to be easier for Cubans,” stressed Abdurahm, who repeated his rejection of the unilateral blockade that the US government has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

He added that the information disclosed for years against Cuba in the media is so powerful that it is very difficult to modify such a matrix in just one day, which is why his audiovisual work was a challenge.

One of the obstacles was to obtain financing for the film, which had “a small problem: it would speak well of Cuba and Fidel Castro,” he pointed out.

