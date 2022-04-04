Cuban president participates in volunteer work on the eve of the UJC’s 60th anniversary

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in volunteer work as part of the activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) this Monday, April 4.

«Happy Sunday, Cuba! Today we are going to the countryside with the youth on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the @UJCdeCuba. I’ve said it before: they are the most important people, and sharing with them always oxygenates. I hope to be up to the task. They have inexhaustible strength,» the President on his Twitter account.

According to another message from the Presidency, the activity took place in the 26 de Julio cooperative, in the Havana community of El Chico, in Wajay. The head of state was accompanied by more than a hundred members of the organization.

The UJC will also celebrate a new anniversary with community fairs and concerts, actions to contribute to the transformation of neighborhoods, and special artistic presentations with the participation of the talent of youth organizations.

When presenting the program of celebrations, the leaders of the organization pointed out that the purpose of the initiative is to make a call to continue advancing, to not abandon hope, to resist and overcome, and to continue accompanying the revolutionary process.

The UJC was created by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution on April 4, 1962, a year before the exact date the José Martí Pioneers Organization had been constituted.

lgl/Radio Havana Cuba