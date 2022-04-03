Finalists of San Remo Music Awards get ready for inaugural gala

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

The finalists of the San Remo Music Awards received a workshop on projection and interpretation on stage with teacher Robertina Morales, just four days before the opening of the event in Cuba.

The meeting was excellent and of great value to all, according to statements on the organizing committee’s Twitter social network, which is preparing details for the great welcoming night on the 5th, at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba.

According to the program, the first gala of the event has among its participants an artist from Spain and local performers such as the String Quartet of the National Symphony Orchestra and pianist Alejandro Falcón; as well as the Septeto Habanero, Gastón Joya, Rolando Luna, Yaroldi Abreu and Oliver Valdés.

The concert dinner in the Gardens of the prestigious hotel will pay tribute to Cuban and Italian culture and also includes the premiere of the Grupo Moncada documentary about its performance at the Festival Di San Remo Festival in Italy.

Until April 10, the contest will take place in several cultural centers in Havana to strengthen friendship between Cuba and Italy and show the talent of young and experienced fans of the Caribbean nation’s sounds.

The poster presents as a main course the Interpretation Contest that will take place in the Avellaneda room of the National Theater, led by 16 new performers, who will defend the repertoire of outstanding composers of Cuban contemporary music.

According to the manager of the project Jorge Luis Robaina, the San Remo Music Awards constitutes a tribute to the Cuban people, after the years of Covid-19 pandemic and has no other interpretation beyond strengthening cultural exchange and allowing the public to enjoy, deserving this kind of shows.

Elsy Fors Garzon

Taken from Prensa Latina