New voices support media marathon condemning US blockade against Cuba

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

The Party of the European Left (PIE, in Spanish) and the solidarity US project Pastors for Peace on Friday announced their involvement in the media marathon this weekend in order to condemn Washington’s blockade against Cuba.

In its latest update on participants in the new media marathon, the Europa por Cuba (Europe for Cuba) channel highlighted the inclusion of both bodies in the marathon to be held from Saturday 8:00 p.m., French time, in order to uninterruptedly air condemnations and claims for the end of the blockade imposed by the US government on Cuba for over 60 years. The PIE celebrated the announcement and launched a solidarity and internationalist call to join the initiative, in a message sent to the European channel that in past January invited the media, civil society associations, political forces, parliamentarians and citizens around the world to take a stand against the economic, commercial and financial US blockade.

The European Left described such a hostile policy as criminal due to its nature in violation of human rights and International Law, and also called for its immediate end.

Pastors for Peace, on the other hand, also confirmed its involvement through a video to support Cuba and call for the end of the US blockade and attacks.

The American interfaith organization is loved in Cuba for its well-known caravans to bring aid to Cubans, challenging the hostile US policy.

In the last few hours, the Communist Party of Spain, the Mexican intellectual Fernando Buen Abad and the French journalist Maurice Lemoine also joined the media marathon condemning the US blockade.

According to Europe for Cuba, the lengthy list of media outlets guaranteeing their contribution to the 24/7 media marathon includes the Prensa Latina, SANA and Sputnik news agencies, TeleSur, HispanTV, Al Mayadeen and Cubavisión Internacional networks and ANTV.

amss/Taken from Prensa Latina