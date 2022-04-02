Cuban government assessed economic recovery measures

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

The Cuban government reported a discreet recovery of the country’s economic activity at this stage, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic´s control, at the end of the week.

During the Council of Ministers´ meeting for the month of March, it was learned that in the month of February the plan for goods´ exports was fulfilled, agricultural products had a better performance in the markets and tourism showed discreet advances.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who headed the analysis, said that the stage´s priorities should be focused on increasing production; improving the supply of food and medicines, and public transportation; anti-inflationary measures and stability in the electricity system.

The economic issue was also at the debates´ center, in which an update was given on the current state of the Economic and Social Strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Planning´s head, Alejandro Gil, said at the meeting that this year 158 measures are expected to be applied as part of this mechanism, which requires local governments´ greater autonomy and management for its proper implementation.

Gil explained that although there is a recovery in economic activity, which experienced a 13% drop in Gross Domestic Product last year, it is still far from the activity levels of 2018 and even 2019.

Alina Ramos Martin

Tomado de Prensa Latina