Francophonie Month winds up in Cuba

With a wide range of artistic proposals from different countries, the Francophonie Month, a project that brought the aesthetic richness of the French-speaking community closer for four weeks, closes in Cuba on Friday.

From institutions such as the Victor Hugo House, the Napoleonic Museum, the Vitrina de Valonia cultural center, the program was marked by a series of musical events, visual arts, comic strips, photography exhibits, fashion, literature, academic exchange and film screenings.

According to Marc Sagaert, general director of the Alianza Francesa de Cuba (French Alliance of Cuba), during March, the event became a platform to spread the French language and the cultural and linguistic diversity of its territories, with support of Cuban institutions such as the Ministry of Culture and other affiliated entities.

Cuban creators along with Belgian Janna Beck joined together combining digital drawing with projections and music, thus creating a visual dialogue in the performance Framed, emerged as of a research by the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, located in Antwerp, Belgium.

Likewise, the calendar of actions proposed the video-photography installation Cine decalè, by French artist Edith Roux, which is among the attractions of the Wilfredo Lam Contemporary Art Center during the 14th Havana Biennial.

After two years on virtual platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event took place in person under the premise of promoting cooperation at the service of the sustainable development and world peace.

