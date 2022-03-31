PAHO concerned with obesity rate in the Americas

“The obesity rate in the Americas has nearly tripled since 1975. It has grown almost five times in children and adolescents, thus affecting people and social groups,” PAHO posted on Twitter.

Obesity is not only an aesthetic problem but a medical one, as it increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain types of cancer. It is the result of hereditary, physiological and environmental factors combined with diet, physical activity and exercise options.

A healthier diet, work-outs, and behavioral changes can help to fight off obesity. In addition, prescribed drugs and weight loss procedures are additional options.

Weight-related health problems, experts said, are more common in men with a waist circumference greater than 40 inches (102 cm) and in women with a waist measurement greater than 35 inches (89cm).

