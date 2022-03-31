Cuban record company to celebrate its 58th anniversary

The Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales (Egrem) (Musical Records and Edition Company) will celebrate its 58th anniversary on March 31 with panels, new productions and concerts, the Communication Department of Egrem reported today.

According to the cultural institution, the commemoration program includes the announcement of the second edition of the Encounter of Collectors and Music Lovers, which brought together experts and connoisseurs of that artistic manifestation from Colombia, Spain and the United States last year.

From the Casa de las Americas, located in this capital, the agenda will also include the presentation of discographic materials and the launching of the 50th Anniversary Collection of Cuba’s new trovadour movement, one of the most valued in the region for its dissemination, quality and influence.

The proposals include a concert by singer-songwriters Frank Delgado, Diego Gutierrez and Leonardo Garcia to celebrate more than five decades of a company also devoted to the preservation of the Cuban musical history.

Last weekend, the country’s oldest record company and the José Martí National Library organized the presentation of the DVD La cucarachita en el cumple de la Egrem (the Little Coakroach during the Egrem Birthday), a show produced three years ago by the children’s company La Colmenita, directed by Carlos Alberto Cremata.

The audiovisual presentation features renowned figures such as Issac Delgado, Luna Manzanares, Beatriz Marquez, Emilio Frias and Alexander Abreu, leader of the group Habana D’ Primera; as well as the contributions of the group Buena Fe and Eliades Ochoa, with his emblematic “Pintate los labios, Maria”.

