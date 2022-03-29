Cuban province strengthens hospital infrastructure

In the first hospital center of its kind built entirely by the Cuban Revolution, and founded by Fidel Castro 62 years ago, the investments are aimed at a new hemodialysis service and an oxygen processing plant.

As reported to Radio Cadena Agramonte’s website, Dr. Arturo Amores, specialist in internal medicine and director of the health center, “the hemodialysis room is already designed by the Engineering and Architecture Project Company No. 11 and this week begins the demolition of the premises prepared for the installation, which will be equipped with 12 artificial kidneys”.

The website added that in the case of “the oxygen plant, which will arrive at the hospital in April, the civil work is already in the foundation phase and has a budget of five million pesos, which will make it possible to produce 100 balloons per day of this gas for medical assistance and the treatment of serious patients, with a marked impact on the COVID-19 patients”.

Among other health facilities, the opening of another service in the new Infectious Diseases Ward will minimize the risk of internal transmission of the disease in the institution.

In a region where SARS-CoV-2 is still present, this room will have all the technological resources, thirty beds, including four intensive care beds.

After a long battle against the pandemic, more than 150 specialists in Surgery, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Orthopedics and Traumatology, came to assist nearly 10,000 patients in about two years, and today the expansion of its potential benefits different people with different conditions.

