Award-winning dance photographs begin tour through Cuba’s streets

Cuban journalist and photographer Gabriel Davalos, president of the jury, told Prensa Latina that passers-by could appreciate for several weeks the Grand Prix, the seven prizes to the winners in each category, as well as the 37 mentions awarded to works by artists from 10 countries in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

The international jury was also made up of Gene Schiavone, from the United States; Pedro Simon and Yuris Norido, from Cuba; Fatima Nollen, from Argentina; and Mark Olich, from Russia.

They had the task of assessing 1,763 works by 275 photographers from 29 countries, and the vote was for Cuban Brian Canelles, who won the Grand Prix.

The exhibition includes a tribute to the legacy of seven personalities linked to dance who were awarded for the work of a lifetime: seven photographers and a journalist from Cuba, Spain, Italy and Mexico.

The president of the event hopes that this exhibition in Cuban cities will serve to stimulate the work by Cuban and foreign photographers on Cuban dancers, choreographers and teachers in order to participate in the next edition, scheduled to take place in 2023 with new surprises.

The exhibition will be in Havana for a few weeks, then, it will travel to the country’s several provinces to be exhibited in public spaces in different cities.

The Alicia Alonso International Dance Photography Contest 2021 was organized by the Matria creative project with support of the Jose Marti Cultural Society, the Cuban Fund for Cultural Heritage and sponsored by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

pgh/iff/acl/msm/PL